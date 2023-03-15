Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes U.S. metro areas (defined by Yardi Matrix market boundaries) with the most apartments located in multi-family buildings of 50 units or more; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

San Antonio apartments are growing more spacious, bucking national trends.

Why it matters: Apartment sizes are shrinking nationally, a reversal in the rental market that saw units get bigger during the early part of the work-from-home era.

But San Antonio’s growing apartment size average is in line with the South, where square footage is actually increasing.

By the numbers: The average size of newer San Antonio apartments is 901 square feet, 1.6% bigger than the 2022 national average of 887 square feet, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.

Yes, but: We by no means have the largest new apartments. That honor goes to Tallahassee, Florida, with its average at 1,182 square feet.

The only Texas city to rank in the top 15 largest new apartment sizes was Lubbock, with an average of 1,055 square feet.

We're smack dab in the middle, with San Antonio ranking 49th among the 100 reviewed metro areas.

The big picture: Nationwide, newly built apartments in 2022 shed 30 square feet on average compared to 2021, per the report.

That sharp decrease was fueled in part by more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market, researchers found, analyzing the 100 metro areas with the most high-density units.

Flashback: In 2020 and 2021, demand for more space resulted in larger unit configurations, RentCafe analyst Adina Dragos tells Axios.

"Fast forward to 2022, the demand for more apartments prompted developers to accommodate more units in their projects," Dragos says.

Case in point: 57% of apartments completed last year were small units across the U.S.

Of note: At the local level, researchers considered apartments built between 2013 and 2022.

What we're watching: Apartments under construction. As the market keeps fluctuating post-pandemic, their size could signal whether the trend of bigger San Antonio rentals will stick.