San Antonio's Restaurant Claudine and Cullum's Attaboy received statewide nods from Texas Monthly for being some of the year's best new eateries.

Driving the news: The two restaurants were named alongside others in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston in Texas Monthly’s March issue.

What they're saying: Texas Monthly executive editor Patricia Sharpe was impressed by Restaurant Claudine's Southern menu, especially the short ribs and mille-feuille for dessert.

Chris Cullum's "personal operation," which includes French food and American classics, at Cullum's Attaboy also impressed Sharpe.

Context: Restaurant Claudine opened in October 2022 and is the third restaurant from husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter.

Cullum's Attaboy, which opened in June 2022, started as an Airstream trailer-based business that would park outside Cullum's Attagirl, the new restaurant's neighbor and sister concept.

Of note: Allora, an Italian restaurant, and Ladino, a Mediterranean restaurant, received honorable mentions.