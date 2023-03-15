2 San Antonio restaurants named among Texas' best
San Antonio's Restaurant Claudine and Cullum's Attaboy received statewide nods from Texas Monthly for being some of the year's best new eateries.
Driving the news: The two restaurants were named alongside others in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston in Texas Monthly’s March issue.
What they're saying: Texas Monthly executive editor Patricia Sharpe was impressed by Restaurant Claudine's Southern menu, especially the short ribs and mille-feuille for dessert.
- Chris Cullum's "personal operation," which includes French food and American classics, at Cullum's Attaboy also impressed Sharpe.
Context: Restaurant Claudine opened in October 2022 and is the third restaurant from husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter.
- Cullum's Attaboy, which opened in June 2022, started as an Airstream trailer-based business that would park outside Cullum's Attagirl, the new restaurant's neighbor and sister concept.
Of note: Allora, an Italian restaurant, and Ladino, a Mediterranean restaurant, received honorable mentions.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.