Pet alpacas from Black Barn Alpacas will be around for spring break free day at the San Antonio Museum of Art tomorrow. Photo: Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art

Vacation not in the cards this year? Didn't get your kids into a camp in time?

Spring break can sneak up on us, but there are still ways to keep the kids busy around the city.

Driving the news: Virtually all San Antonio area school districts are on spring break this week.

Context: There's always the basic spring break activities — the zoo, SeaWorld, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, state and city parks, miniature golf.

But we're here to help you take the path less traveled.

Our picks:

🎥 Bring a blanket and watch "The Sandlot" at Pearl Monday, showing for free thanks to Slab Cinema's outdoor movie lineup. The film starts at dusk.

🎨 Get creative with free admission to the San Antonio Museum of Art Tuesday from 10am to 7pm. The day holds a full slate of family-friendly activities, including — need we say more — pet alpacas and youth DJs.

Food trucks will also be on site.

🦕 Travel back in time with the Dino Safari walk-through adventure at the Shops at Rivercenter. Tickets start at $18.50.

🐫 Get wild at the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo up I-35, offering new show lineups for spring break.

Bat-eared fox encounters, camel and tortoise feedings and more are coming just in time for spring break, according to the zoo's website.

🌷 Get some fresh air at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. The Family Adventure Garden always offers a "creek" to romp in and miniature wood houses to explore.

On Wednesdays from March through October, 10-10:30am, the garden offers varying nature play activities.

💦 Frolic around the playground at Hemisfair downtown. Don't forget the life-sized checkers. Yanaguana Garden is always a hit with its splash pad and sand play area.