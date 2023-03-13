1 hour ago - Food and Drink

San Antonio girl gets a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q-themed cake

Madalyn Mendoza

Pulling off a Bill Miller-themed cake wasn't no thing but a chicken wing for Naomi Moreno's aunt. Photo: Courtesy of Michelle Moreno

How do San Antonio kids celebrate their seventh birthday? With Bill Miller-themed cakes. At least that was the case for Naomi Moreno.

Driving the news: San Antonio-based Bill Miller shared Naomi's party photo, cake included, online last week, spurring a wave of social media love.

Details: Michelle Moreno, Naomi's aunt, tells Axios her niece has loved the chain since she was 3 years old. The two-piece chicken tenders with fries, a tea and brownies is her favorite order.

  • Michelle Moreno says she made the cake to match the Bill Miller party theme.
  • The pieces of chicken on top are actually more pieces of cake covered in Corn Flakes.

What they're saying: Michelle Moreno says her niece told her the cake is what she's always wanted.

