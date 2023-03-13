San Antonio girl gets a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q-themed cake

Pulling off a Bill Miller-themed cake wasn't no thing but a chicken wing for Naomi Moreno's aunt. Photo: Courtesy of Michelle Moreno

How do San Antonio kids celebrate their seventh birthday? With Bill Miller-themed cakes. At least that was the case for Naomi Moreno.

Driving the news: San Antonio-based Bill Miller shared Naomi's party photo, cake included, online last week, spurring a wave of social media love.

Details: Michelle Moreno, Naomi's aunt, tells Axios her niece has loved the chain since she was 3 years old. The two-piece chicken tenders with fries, a tea and brownies is her favorite order.

Michelle Moreno says she made the cake to match the Bill Miller party theme.

The pieces of chicken on top are actually more pieces of cake covered in Corn Flakes.

What they're saying: Michelle Moreno says her niece told her the cake is what she's always wanted.