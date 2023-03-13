1 hour ago - Food and Drink
San Antonio girl gets a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q-themed cake
How do San Antonio kids celebrate their seventh birthday? With Bill Miller-themed cakes. At least that was the case for Naomi Moreno.
Driving the news: San Antonio-based Bill Miller shared Naomi's party photo, cake included, online last week, spurring a wave of social media love.
Details: Michelle Moreno, Naomi's aunt, tells Axios her niece has loved the chain since she was 3 years old. The two-piece chicken tenders with fries, a tea and brownies is her favorite order.
- Michelle Moreno says she made the cake to match the Bill Miller party theme.
- The pieces of chicken on top are actually more pieces of cake covered in Corn Flakes.
What they're saying: Michelle Moreno says her niece told her the cake is what she's always wanted.
