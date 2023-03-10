35 mins ago - News

It's just about time for light-filled, springtime dinners on the patio after work.

Driving the news: Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2am, when we'll spring forward one hour.

  • That means we'll get an extra hour of light in the evening, but an hour less in the morning.

Why it matters: We all need our beauty sleep and that life-giving energy from the sun.

Yes, but: The practice of changing our clocks twice a year to maximize daylight hours is not popular with everyone.

  • Critics of daylight saving time say it's disruptive and antiquated. Supporters of shifting the clocks say the extra hour of light in the evening is crucial and in-tune with our natural body rhythm.

Flashback: Texas lawmakers have long attempted to abolish daylight saving time, but the efforts haven't gained traction.

Zoom in: There are 13 bills pending in Texas so far this year that could affect clock changes, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

  • At least one bill would put the issue to state voters in November in the form of a constitutional amendment.

Zoom out: At least 21 other states considered or are considering legislation related to daylight saving time this year, per the National Conference of State Legislatures.

  • At least 19 states have enacted legislation that would implement year-round daylight saving time if Congress were to allow it.
  • Arizona and Hawaii don't change their clocks.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I'm rooting for us to keep changing our clocks twice a year, an apparently unpopular opinion.

  • It might feel disruptive for a day. But I think it feels even more jarring to wake up with so little light in the winter, or have the sun set early in the summer.

