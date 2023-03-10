It's just about time for light-filled, springtime dinners on the patio after work.

Driving the news: Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2am, when we'll spring forward one hour.

That means we'll get an extra hour of light in the evening, but an hour less in the morning.

Why it matters: We all need our beauty sleep and that life-giving energy from the sun.

Yes, but: The practice of changing our clocks twice a year to maximize daylight hours is not popular with everyone.

Critics of daylight saving time say it's disruptive and antiquated. Supporters of shifting the clocks say the extra hour of light in the evening is crucial and in-tune with our natural body rhythm.

Flashback: Texas lawmakers have long attempted to abolish daylight saving time, but the efforts haven't gained traction.

A House bill in 2015 did not pass, and bills in 2017 died in committee, per the Texas Tribune.

Zoom in: There are 13 bills pending in Texas so far this year that could affect clock changes, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

At least one bill would put the issue to state voters in November in the form of a constitutional amendment.

Zoom out: At least 21 other states considered or are considering legislation related to daylight saving time this year, per the National Conference of State Legislatures.

At least 19 states have enacted legislation that would implement year-round daylight saving time if Congress were to allow it.

Arizona and Hawaii don't change their clocks.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I'm rooting for us to keep changing our clocks twice a year, an apparently unpopular opinion.

It might feel disruptive for a day. But I think it feels even more jarring to wake up with so little light in the winter, or have the sun set early in the summer.

