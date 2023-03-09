2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Willy Wonka pop-up bar opens near downtown San Antonio

Madalyn Mendoza
A dim room with illuminated by bulbous pendant lighting and a neon sign that says "Wonka Bar."

Come with me and you'll be in a world of pure imagination. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Porta Rossa is giving patrons the "golden ticket" to experience the world of Willy Wonka.

Driving the news: The Pearl area bar created "Wonka Bar," a pop-up experience with themed decor and cocktails.

  • The event lasts until Sunday.

What they did: Along with whimsical, Wonka-inspired photo opportunities set up throughout the bar, Porta Rossa created a specialty drink menu since "candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker."

  • The drinks are fun references to the classic Roald Dahl children's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" like "Snozzberries Taste Like Snozzberries" and "Violet You're Turning Violet."

Yes, but: There aren't any fizzy lifting drinks, unfortunately.

How it works: Porta Rossa does not charge a cover to experience the pop-up, but guests who want to be a good or bad egg in private can pay $40 (before fees and taxes) for a group tasting experience happening Thursday night.

