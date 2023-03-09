Come with me and you'll be in a world of pure imagination. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Porta Rossa is giving patrons the "golden ticket" to experience the world of Willy Wonka.

Driving the news: The Pearl area bar created "Wonka Bar," a pop-up experience with themed decor and cocktails.

The event lasts until Sunday.

What they did: Along with whimsical, Wonka-inspired photo opportunities set up throughout the bar, Porta Rossa created a specialty drink menu since "candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker."

The drinks are fun references to the classic Roald Dahl children's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" like "Snozzberries Taste Like Snozzberries" and "Violet You're Turning Violet."

Yes, but: There aren't any fizzy lifting drinks, unfortunately.

How it works: Porta Rossa does not charge a cover to experience the pop-up, but guests who want to be a good or bad egg in private can pay $40 (before fees and taxes) for a group tasting experience happening Thursday night.