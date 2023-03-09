Willy Wonka pop-up bar opens near downtown San Antonio
Porta Rossa is giving patrons the "golden ticket" to experience the world of Willy Wonka.
Driving the news: The Pearl area bar created "Wonka Bar," a pop-up experience with themed decor and cocktails.
- The event lasts until Sunday.
What they did: Along with whimsical, Wonka-inspired photo opportunities set up throughout the bar, Porta Rossa created a specialty drink menu since "candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker."
- The drinks are fun references to the classic Roald Dahl children's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" like "Snozzberries Taste Like Snozzberries" and "Violet You're Turning Violet."
Yes, but: There aren't any fizzy lifting drinks, unfortunately.
How it works: Porta Rossa does not charge a cover to experience the pop-up, but guests who want to be a good or bad egg in private can pay $40 (before fees and taxes) for a group tasting experience happening Thursday night.
