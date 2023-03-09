Slim Chickens is known for its tenders. Photo: Courtesy of Slim Chickens

Chicken tender chain Slim Chickens is expanding in San Antonio proper with a new Alamo Ranch location slated to open later this year or early 2024.

Driving the news: A spokesperson for the Fayetteville, Arkansas-based fast-casual chain tells Axios the new location, which is planned for the intersection of Culebra and Talley roads according to state filings, will open in the fouth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2024.

Details: The Southern-style menu includes chicken tenders, chicken and waffles, wings, sandwiches and sides, plus 17 house sauces.

Zoom out: Slim Chickens started in 2003 and now operates restaurants throughout most of the U.S. There are also 11 locations in the U.K. and one in Kuwait.

Zoom in: There are Slim Chickens locations in Helotes and Schertz, but the Alamo Ranch restaurant will be the first in San Antonio proper that's open to the public.