It's already bluebonnet season. Let the family photo sessions begin.

Driving the season: The warm weather we're experiencing in San Antonio is leading to bluebonnets blooming early this year.

Between the lines: Bluebonnets pop up even earlier near city centers because of the abundance of radiant heat from concrete, says Amy Medley, lead horticulturist at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin.

Zoom in: Bluebonnets are peeking their heads up at McAllister Park despite below average rainfall, Friends of McAllister Park posted.

Another San Antonian posted about seeing bluebonnets at the San Antonio Botanical Garden already this year.

Zoom out: Peak bloom and the big show of blue fields in Central Texas are expected to be in mid-March. Typically, the majority of bluebonnets bloom in early April, Medley says.

Medley expects the peak blooms to last about a month.

What they're saying: "We're expecting a really nice show this year. If we keep warming up, [the bluebonnet season] could be shorter. If we kind of cool down and get colder nights, it could extend the season a little bit longer," Medley tells Axios.

Of note: Despite the widespread rumors, it's not illegal to pick bluebonnets, though Medley does not recommend it for the sake of pollinators and for other viewers.