San Antonio is getting another installment of Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: Courtesy of Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-growing brand known for its Nashville-style tenders, is adding another San Antonio spot.

Why it matters: San Antonians have been hooked on Dave's Hot Chicken since the city's first location opened on the Far West Side in late December.

Driving the news: State filings show the business is planning a second location on the South Side at Brooks' La Picosa development.

Josh Levitt, a spokesperson for the brand, tells Axios the opening is planned in the latter half of the third quarter this year, which would line up with August or September.

Flashback: Dave's Hot Chicken started as a Los Angeles pop up in 2017.

There are now more than 100 franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, Dubai and Qatar.

The intrigue: Celebrities including Drake, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan are investors in the company.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: Ashamed I haven't tried Dave's yet! Hit reply to share your go-to order.