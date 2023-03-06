1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Dave's Hot Chicken planning a South Side San Antonio location

Madalyn Mendoza
Assortment of Dave's Hot Chicken food including sandwiches, fries and tenders.

San Antonio is getting another installment of Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: Courtesy of Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-growing brand known for its Nashville-style tenders, is adding another San Antonio spot.

Why it matters: San Antonians have been hooked on Dave's Hot Chicken since the city's first location opened on the Far West Side in late December.

Driving the news: State filings show the business is planning a second location on the South Side at Brooks' La Picosa development.

  • Josh Levitt, a spokesperson for the brand, tells Axios the opening is planned in the latter half of the third quarter this year, which would line up with August or September.

Flashback: Dave's Hot Chicken started as a Los Angeles pop up in 2017.

The intrigue: Celebrities including Drake, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan are investors in the company.

