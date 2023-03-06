Dave's Hot Chicken planning a South Side San Antonio location
Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-growing brand known for its Nashville-style tenders, is adding another San Antonio spot.
Why it matters: San Antonians have been hooked on Dave's Hot Chicken since the city's first location opened on the Far West Side in late December.
Driving the news: State filings show the business is planning a second location on the South Side at Brooks' La Picosa development.
- Josh Levitt, a spokesperson for the brand, tells Axios the opening is planned in the latter half of the third quarter this year, which would line up with August or September.
Flashback: Dave's Hot Chicken started as a Los Angeles pop up in 2017.
- There are now more than 100 franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, Dubai and Qatar.
The intrigue: Celebrities including Drake, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan are investors in the company.
💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: Ashamed I haven't tried Dave's yet! Hit reply to share your go-to order.
