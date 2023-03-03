Isabella Pollok was active in extracurriculars while attending Providence, according to school yearbooks. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Before Isabella Pollok became involved in Lawrence Ray's sex cult at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, she was a San Antonio teen attending Providence Catholic School.

Driving the news: "Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence," a three-part Hulu docuseries about the exploitation and physical and sexual abuse of Pollok and her college roommates at the hands of Ray, debuted on Feb. 9.

Context: Ray met the college students, including Pollok, in 2010 through his daughter, Talia Ray.

Talia Ray was sharing a dorm with Pollok and the other students at the time and told her roommates that her dad needed a place to stay after being released from prison, per the documentary.

Lawrence Ray eventually began manipulating and alienating the students.

The documentary features years of audio and video recordings of Lawrence Ray interrogating the students to the point of tears and using tools including sledgehammers and pliers for physical abuse.

What's happening: According to The New York Times, prosecutors described Pollok as the "lieutenant" of the sex cult. She was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison on Feb. 22 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering last year.

Pollok's attorneys said Lawrence Ray "brainwashed" her, leading to her unwavering devotion to him.

The prosecution claimed Pollok acted as Lawrence Ray's enforcer and participated in the torture of her friends.

In January, Lawrence Ray was sentenced to 60 years in prison for numerous offenses, including extortion, sex trafficking, and forced labor.

Flashback: At Providence, Pollok was a member of the environmental club and played basketball, according to a school yearbook obtained by Axios.

She graduated from the Catholic all-girls school in 2009.

Providence Catholic School did not respond to a request for comment.

What they're saying: A teary Pollok addressed the court before being sentenced, according to the The New York Times.