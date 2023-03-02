SAPD doesn't need "volunteer drinkers" for academy training

A call out from the San Antonio Police Department looking for "volunteer drinkers" for a course training officers on assessing intoxicated individuals does not apply to the general public.

Driving the news: SAPD spokesperson Sgt. Washington Moscoso tells Axios the invite was not supposed to be circulated on social media. Cadets were only to share the opportunity with family and friends.

Moscoso says the department's internal affairs unit is investigating.

Context: The course, happening this evening and tomorrow, is part of the training curriculum for cadets to expose them to real-life scenarios in a controlled environment.

The exercise gives cadets a chance to perform field sobriety tests and observe signs of intoxication.

How it works: Approved volunteers 21-and-up will be given four drinks of 80-proof liquor to reach a blood alcohol concentration between 0.06 and 0.14.

Yes, but: Don't show up to the academy in hopes of getting drunk for free. Moscoso says the exercise is exclusive to family and friends of cadets.