How much does it cost to blacklist America's biggest banks?

Ask Texas.

The big picture: The state is effectively pulling back from doing business with banks like JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup — on the grounds that they are investing in businesses with ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies, upsetting conservative state leaders.

Flashback: Determined to protect the oil and gas industry, state lawmakers demanded in 2021 that firms that "boycott energy companies" be cut off from doing business with Texas.

In August, Texas' chief financial officer, Comptroller Glenn Hegar, unveiled a first-ever list of 10 financial firms — many of them heavy hitters — he said fit that bill.

State of play: Texas' anti-ESG policies are costing taxpayers about $416 million per year in the form of higher interest payments on municipal bonds, per a 2022 paper by Wharton Business School assistant professor Daniel Garrett and Federal Reserve economist Ivan Ivanov. The topic was highlighted recently by Bloomberg’s Matthew Winkler.

The biggest banks — like Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citibank — charge lower average fees and often have a broader pool of investors, Bloomberg reports. That usually translates to a lower cost of capital for the borrower.

Zoom in: The city of San Antonio's Finance Department has not calculated the impact of such policies, deputy chief financial officer Troy Elliott tells Axios.

"However, we have not experienced any noticeable impacts on the city’s debt financings," Elliott says.

Yes, but: Elliott has noticed reduced participation from some banks because of the restrictions.

Zoom out: The city of Anna, north of Dallas, passed over Citigroup for a mandate to lead a bond offering last fall, despite the bank submitting the most attractive bid, financially, Bloomberg reported at the time.