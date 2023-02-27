San Antonio's new Cinnaholic opening in Alamo Ranch soon
Alamo Ranch is about to get a bit sweeter with the opening of San Antonio's second Cinnaholic shop.
Driving the news: The Atlanta-based vegan cinnamon bun business is adding a location at 5519 W. Loop 1604 North on March 24.
Context: San Antonio's first Cinnaholic opened in Southtown in February 2020.
How it works: Patrons can customize their rolls with a list of frostings and toppings or pick a signature roll.
- Cookie dough scoops, cookies and brownies are also on the menu.
Zoom out: Cinnaholic was started in 2010 by Shannon and Florian Radke, who appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank."
- There are more than 70 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Zoom in: Alamo Ranch is a booming Far West Side neighborhood. Last year, chain businesses like Zaxby's and Maple Street Biscuit opened in the area.
What we're watching: The Southtown location celebrated its grand opening with $1 cinnamon rolls. Cinnaholic is a franchise, so we'll have to see what sweet deals the Alamo Ranch business has in store.
