New businesses are sprouting along the St. Mary's Strip despite ongoing construction, joining longstanding restaurants such as Singh's and Midnight Swim.

Driving the news: The new year started with the openings of Vibras and the second home of Curry Boys BBQ on The Strip.

Vibras, a coffee shop by day and club playing Latino hits at night, opened in January.

Curry Boys, featuring 2023 James Beard-nominees Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, serves a fusion of Texas barbecue with Southeast Asian curry. It moved from its original walk-up spot to a full restaurant across the street last week.

Kwik-E-Shop, a convenience store, opened last fall.

The new Curry Boys BBQ home. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

What's next: Wurst Behavior, located just off the St. Mary's Strip at 358 E. Craig, is set to open in four to six weeks, owner Sean Wen tells Axios.

Wen, who also owns Curry Boys, says Wurst Behavior will be an Asian-inspired beer garden with brats.

Zoom out: Aside from brick-and-mortar locations, pop ups like Saha Palestinian Cuisine are also making a name on The Strip.