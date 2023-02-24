33 mins ago - News

San Antonio businesses opening on The Strip

Madalyn Mendoza

A rendering of Wurst Behavior. Photo: Courtesy of Sean Wen

New businesses are sprouting along the St. Mary's Strip despite ongoing construction, joining longstanding restaurants such as Singh's and Midnight Swim.

Driving the news: The new year started with the openings of Vibras and the second home of Curry Boys BBQ on The Strip.

  • Vibras, a coffee shop by day and club playing Latino hits at night, opened in January.
  • Curry Boys, featuring 2023 James Beard-nominees Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, serves a fusion of Texas barbecue with Southeast Asian curry. It moved from its original walk-up spot to a full restaurant across the street last week.
  • Kwik-E-Shop, a convenience store, opened last fall.
Exterior of the pink Curry Boys building.
The new Curry Boys BBQ home. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

What's next: Wurst Behavior, located just off the St. Mary's Strip at 358 E. Craig, is set to open in four to six weeks, owner Sean Wen tells Axios.

  • Wen, who also owns Curry Boys, says Wurst Behavior will be an Asian-inspired beer garden with brats.

Zoom out: Aside from brick-and-mortar locations, pop ups like Saha Palestinian Cuisine are also making a name on The Strip.

  • Moureen Kaki launched her business from an Airstream trailer parked at Little Death on Feb. 11.
  • Chad Carey, who owns Little Death as well as Rumble, Midnight Swim and Paper Tiger on The Strip, offers a food residency program for small business owners to set up at the wine shop.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more