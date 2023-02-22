It's time to get your feet wet with a new activity.

What's happening: The Expedition School will offer boat rentals beginning March 11 at Woodlawn Lake and Elmendorf Lake parks.

City Council approved a three-year contract with the company for $1,000 per year.

Details: Stand-up paddleboards, canoes and single and tandem kayaks will be available for rent.

Canoes cost $25 per hour, paddleboards and tandem kayaks cost $20 per hour and single kayaks cost $15 per hour.

The company also offers adult and youth private lessons.

Hours will be from 9am-twilight, or around 6pm, on Saturdays and Sundays.

Of note: Adaptive paddles are available for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or for those who are visually impaired or deaf.

Zoom out: The Expedition School launched in 2006 in Austin, where it offers boat rentals and other programming on Lady Bird Lake.

What they're saying: "We could not be more honored, nor privileged, to be working with the community in this great city," founder Kimery Duda tells Axios.