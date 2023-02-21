Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photo: Courtesy of the City of San Antonio

The ballot for the May 6 City Council election is set after filing closed on Friday.

Why it matters: The mayor and council members are often residents' first point of contact for anything regarding the city. They make decisions large and small that impact our lives.

The latest: Attorney Marc Whyte made it official and filed to run for the District 10 seat. He made his decision after weeks of hinting at a campaign — and filed the same day incumbent Clayton Perry announced he would not seek re-election to District 10.

Colleagues had advised Perry not to run while he faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

What we're watching: How elections in districts 1, 7 and 10 shape up.

District 1 incumbent Mario Bravo was under fire last fall for his behavior toward his then-colleague and former romantic partner Ana Sandoval over a budget disagreement. An independent investigator hired by the city found that Bravo violated workplace violence policy, and his colleagues dealt him a vote of no confidence. He faces eight challengers.

District 7's Sandoval resigned last month to take a job with the University Health System. She left for better pay and to care for family, leaving the seat up for grabs.

State of play: A charter amendment known as Proposition A will also be on the ballot. It will ask voters to decriminalize abortion and marijuana and make police reforms permanent.

However, city attorney Andy Segovia has said the city can't enforce most of the charter amendment provisions because they run counter to state law.

Details: The nonpartisan election will be the first using a new City Council map approved last year, after a redistricting committee redistributed population more evenly across all 10 districts.

You can type in your address online to find out which district you live in. That's the only district race you will vote in. Everyone can vote in the mayoral race.

April 6 is the last day to register to vote in the May 6 election.

San Antonio City Council candidates

Mayor: Incumbent Ron Nirenberg is running for a fourth and final term. His challengers are:

Ray Adam Basaldua

Christopher T. Schuchardt

Christopher Longoria

Armando Dominguez

Michael Idrogo

Gary Allen

Michael Samaniego

Diana Flores Uriegas

District 1, North Side and downtown: Bravo is running for a second term. His challengers are:

Jeremy Roberts

Roberto Rios Ortega

Sukh Kaur

Ernest Salinas

James Matthew Duerr

Lauro Bustamante

Kaitlyn Fulk

William T. Lamar-Boone

District 2, East Side: Incumbent Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is running for a second term. His challengers are:

Rose Requenez Hill

Edward Earl Giles

Patrick Jones

Carla Walker

Denise McVea

James M. Guild

Michael John Good

Wendell Carson

Denise Gutierrez

District 3, South and Southeast sides: Incumbent Phyllis Viagran is running for a second term. Her challengers are:

Jayden Muñoz

Erin Gallegos Reid

Larry La Rose

District 4, South and Southwest sides: Incumbent Adriana Rocha Garcia is running for a third term. Her challenger is:

Gregorio De La Paz

District 5, West Side, parts of Southwest Side and Southtown: Incumbent Teri Castillo is running for a second term. Her challengers are:

Arturo Espinosa

Rudy Lopez

District 6, West Side: Incumbent Melissa Cabello Havrda is running for a third term. Her challengers are:

Irina Rudolph

Chris Baecker

District 7, Northwest Side: This seat has no incumbent after Sandoval resigned. The candidates are:

Sandragrace Martinez

Jacob Chapa

Dan Rossiter

Marina Alderete Gavito

Andrew "AJ" Luck

District 8, Northwest Side: Incumbent Manny Pelaez is running for a fourth and final term. His challenger is:

Cesario Garcia

District 9, North Side: Incumbent John Courage is running for a fourth and final term. His challengers are:

Jarrett Lipman

David Allan Lara

Dominique Liu

District 10, Northeast Side: This seat has no incumbent after Perry said he won't seek re-election. The candidates are: