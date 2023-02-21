San Antonio City Council ballot set for May election
The ballot for the May 6 City Council election is set after filing closed on Friday.
Why it matters: The mayor and council members are often residents' first point of contact for anything regarding the city. They make decisions large and small that impact our lives.
The latest: Attorney Marc Whyte made it official and filed to run for the District 10 seat. He made his decision after weeks of hinting at a campaign — and filed the same day incumbent Clayton Perry announced he would not seek re-election to District 10.
- Colleagues had advised Perry not to run while he faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.
What we're watching: How elections in districts 1, 7 and 10 shape up.
- District 1 incumbent Mario Bravo was under fire last fall for his behavior toward his then-colleague and former romantic partner Ana Sandoval over a budget disagreement. An independent investigator hired by the city found that Bravo violated workplace violence policy, and his colleagues dealt him a vote of no confidence. He faces eight challengers.
- District 7's Sandoval resigned last month to take a job with the University Health System. She left for better pay and to care for family, leaving the seat up for grabs.
State of play: A charter amendment known as Proposition A will also be on the ballot. It will ask voters to decriminalize abortion and marijuana and make police reforms permanent.
- However, city attorney Andy Segovia has said the city can't enforce most of the charter amendment provisions because they run counter to state law.
Details: The nonpartisan election will be the first using a new City Council map approved last year, after a redistricting committee redistributed population more evenly across all 10 districts.
- You can type in your address online to find out which district you live in. That's the only district race you will vote in. Everyone can vote in the mayoral race.
- April 6 is the last day to register to vote in the May 6 election.
San Antonio City Council candidates
Mayor: Incumbent Ron Nirenberg is running for a fourth and final term. His challengers are:
- Ray Adam Basaldua
- Christopher T. Schuchardt
- Christopher Longoria
- Armando Dominguez
- Michael Idrogo
- Gary Allen
- Michael Samaniego
- Diana Flores Uriegas
District 1, North Side and downtown: Bravo is running for a second term. His challengers are:
- Jeremy Roberts
- Roberto Rios Ortega
- Sukh Kaur
- Ernest Salinas
- James Matthew Duerr
- Lauro Bustamante
- Kaitlyn Fulk
- William T. Lamar-Boone
District 2, East Side: Incumbent Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is running for a second term. His challengers are:
- Rose Requenez Hill
- Edward Earl Giles
- Patrick Jones
- Carla Walker
- Denise McVea
- James M. Guild
- Michael John Good
- Wendell Carson
- Denise Gutierrez
District 3, South and Southeast sides: Incumbent Phyllis Viagran is running for a second term. Her challengers are:
- Jayden Muñoz
- Erin Gallegos Reid
- Larry La Rose
District 4, South and Southwest sides: Incumbent Adriana Rocha Garcia is running for a third term. Her challenger is:
- Gregorio De La Paz
District 5, West Side, parts of Southwest Side and Southtown: Incumbent Teri Castillo is running for a second term. Her challengers are:
- Arturo Espinosa
- Rudy Lopez
District 6, West Side: Incumbent Melissa Cabello Havrda is running for a third term. Her challengers are:
- Irina Rudolph
- Chris Baecker
District 7, Northwest Side: This seat has no incumbent after Sandoval resigned. The candidates are:
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jacob Chapa
- Dan Rossiter
- Marina Alderete Gavito
- Andrew "AJ" Luck
District 8, Northwest Side: Incumbent Manny Pelaez is running for a fourth and final term. His challenger is:
- Cesario Garcia
District 9, North Side: Incumbent John Courage is running for a fourth and final term. His challengers are:
- Jarrett Lipman
- David Allan Lara
- Dominique Liu
District 10, Northeast Side: This seat has no incumbent after Perry said he won't seek re-election. The candidates are:
- Madison Gutierrez
- Robert Flores
- Margaret Sherwood
- Rick Otley
- Bryan R. Martin
- Marc Whyte
- Joel Solis
