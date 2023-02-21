3 hours ago - Politics

San Antonio City Council ballot set for May election

Megan Stringer




The ballot for the May 6 City Council election is set after filing closed on Friday.

Why it matters: The mayor and council members are often residents' first point of contact for anything regarding the city. They make decisions large and small that impact our lives.

The latest: Attorney Marc Whyte made it official and filed to run for the District 10 seat. He made his decision after weeks of hinting at a campaign — and filed the same day incumbent Clayton Perry announced he would not seek re-election to District 10.

  • Colleagues had advised Perry not to run while he faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

What we're watching: How elections in districts 1, 7 and 10 shape up.

  • District 1 incumbent Mario Bravo was under fire last fall for his behavior toward his then-colleague and former romantic partner Ana Sandoval over a budget disagreement. An independent investigator hired by the city found that Bravo violated workplace violence policy, and his colleagues dealt him a vote of no confidence. He faces eight challengers.
  • District 7's Sandoval resigned last month to take a job with the University Health System. She left for better pay and to care for family, leaving the seat up for grabs.

State of play: A charter amendment known as Proposition A will also be on the ballot. It will ask voters to decriminalize abortion and marijuana and make police reforms permanent.

  • However, city attorney Andy Segovia has said the city can't enforce most of the charter amendment provisions because they run counter to state law.

Details: The nonpartisan election will be the first using a new City Council map approved last year, after a redistricting committee redistributed population more evenly across all 10 districts.

San Antonio City Council candidates

Mayor: Incumbent Ron Nirenberg is running for a fourth and final term. His challengers are:

  • Ray Adam Basaldua
  • Christopher T. Schuchardt
  • Christopher Longoria
  • Armando Dominguez
  • Michael Idrogo
  • Gary Allen
  • Michael Samaniego
  • Diana Flores Uriegas

District 1, North Side and downtown: Bravo is running for a second term. His challengers are:

  • Jeremy Roberts
  • Roberto Rios Ortega
  • Sukh Kaur
  • Ernest Salinas
  • James Matthew Duerr
  • Lauro Bustamante
  • Kaitlyn Fulk
  • William T. Lamar-Boone

District 2, East Side: Incumbent Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is running for a second term. His challengers are:

  • Rose Requenez Hill
  • Edward Earl Giles
  • Patrick Jones
  • Carla Walker
  • Denise McVea
  • James M. Guild
  • Michael John Good
  • Wendell Carson
  • Denise Gutierrez

District 3, South and Southeast sides: Incumbent Phyllis Viagran is running for a second term. Her challengers are:

  • Jayden Muñoz
  • Erin Gallegos Reid
  • Larry La Rose

District 4, South and Southwest sides: Incumbent Adriana Rocha Garcia is running for a third term. Her challenger is:

  • Gregorio De La Paz

District 5, West Side, parts of Southwest Side and Southtown: Incumbent Teri Castillo is running for a second term. Her challengers are:

  • Arturo Espinosa
  • Rudy Lopez

District 6, West Side: Incumbent Melissa Cabello Havrda is running for a third term. Her challengers are:

  • Irina Rudolph
  • Chris Baecker

District 7, Northwest Side: This seat has no incumbent after Sandoval resigned. The candidates are:

  • Sandragrace Martinez
  • Jacob Chapa
  • Dan Rossiter
  • Marina Alderete Gavito
  • Andrew "AJ" Luck

District 8, Northwest Side: Incumbent Manny Pelaez is running for a fourth and final term. His challenger is:

  • Cesario Garcia

District 9, North Side: Incumbent John Courage is running for a fourth and final term. His challengers are:

  • Jarrett Lipman
  • David Allan Lara
  • Dominique Liu

District 10, Northeast Side: This seat has no incumbent after Perry said he won't seek re-election. The candidates are:

  • Madison Gutierrez
  • Robert Flores
  • Margaret Sherwood
  • Rick Otley
  • Bryan R. Martin
  • Marc Whyte
  • Joel Solis
