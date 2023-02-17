There's lots going on in San Antonio, whether you have a three-day weekend ahead or not. Here's what we're interested in.

🎭 Enjoy Mardi Gras festivities on the River Walk.

The river parade will feature 12 floats with costumed performers. See it Saturday from 2pm-3pm at the Museum Reach section of the River Walk or from 5pm-6pm downtown.

Stop by the Arneson River Theatre for free live music from 6pm-10pm Friday.

🥃 Discover which Girl Scout cookies pair best with beer and whiskey at Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling. For $15 you'll get two taster beers, two taster whiskey pours, four cookies and a tasting sheet to help you explore combinations.

Join Saturday from noon-9pm by mentioning it to your bartender.

Bonus: You can purchase Girl Scout cookies in the taproom beginning 2pm Saturday.

🥁 Hear more live music at The Cove beginning 6:30pm Saturday. Local band Rat King Cole will play ska, reggae and jazz fusion.

😆 Let out a laugh at ladies comedy night at The Artisan, 7pm Saturday. Admission is $15.

🧘 Relax with yoga in the garden at The Good Kind Southtown from 10am-11am Sunday. Bring your own mat.

Follow it up with brunch and a dance party from 11am-3pm. DJ Ira will be spinning tunes.

🎤 Listen to open mic poetry at The Dakota East Side Ice House beginning around 5 p.m. Sunday.