Cyclist creates a united map of San Antonio's bike trails

This comprehensive map of area bike trails was David Bemporad's Valentine's Day gift to the city. Photo: Courtesy of David Bemporad

Outdoor enthusiasts are enjoying a map of trails David Bemporad gifted San Antonio's biking community for Valentine's Day.

Pedaling the news: Bemporad tells Axios he spent about a month creating a map of the city's trails, including upcoming projects, to share on social media in time for Valentine's Day. He does not have any official affiliations, but he wanted to create something his fellow cyclists could use.

See the full map here.

Why it matters: The map stitches together bike trails across departments and government entities, rather than a patchwork system.

What they're saying: Bemporad says he'll update the map once a month.

"It's an expression of love for the cycling community. If people can get inspired by seeing that level of connectivity in our city, then it's gone way above anything that I could've hoped for it," he said.

So far, the post has garnered a wave of positive feedback in the form of hundreds of shares and likes on Facebook.

What's next: One hundred miles of completed greenway trails will be marked with a celebration on Feb. 25 at Camargo Park.