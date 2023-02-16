1 hour ago - News

Where to find Girl Scout cookies in San Antonio

Megan Stringer
Girl Scout cookie boxes including Thin Mints, Trefoils and Samoas.

Thin Mints, Trefoils and Samoas are always popular Girl Scout cookies. Photo: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It's Girl Scout cookie season.

Why it matters: The program teaches girls financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills.

  • And in return, we get the ever-popular Thin Mints.

Details: You can purchase cookies in person or online. Place your ZIP code in the cookie finder to locate cookies near you. Some upcoming examples include:

  • North side: H-E-B, 300 W. Olmos Drive: Friday from 6pm-8pm, Saturday from noon-8pm and Sunday from 10am-6pm.
  • South side: Nicha's Comida Mexicana, 3119 Roosevelt Ave.: Saturday from 8am-7pm and Sunday from 9am-6pm.
  • West side: H-E-B, 721 Castroville Road: Friday from 4pm-6pm, Saturday from noon-8pm and Sunday from noon-2pm.
  • East side: H-E-B, 415 N. New Braunfels Ave.: Sunday from 10am-6pm.

What’s next: You can buy cookies online and have them shipped to you starting Feb. 27 using the cookie finder.

Bonus: The Girl Scouts are rolling out a new flavor this year called Raspberry Rally, which will be available online only.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I was able to get my cookies at the coffee festival last weekend. Samoas and Tagalongs are my favorite, but I tried the Adventurefuls this year and wasn't disappointed.

