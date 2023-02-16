Thin Mints, Trefoils and Samoas are always popular Girl Scout cookies. Photo: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It's Girl Scout cookie season.

Why it matters: The program teaches girls financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills.

And in return, we get the ever-popular Thin Mints.

Details: You can purchase cookies in person or online. Place your ZIP code in the cookie finder to locate cookies near you. Some upcoming examples include:

North side: H-E-B, 300 W. Olmos Drive: Friday from 6pm-8pm, Saturday from noon-8pm and Sunday from 10am-6pm.

H-E-B, 300 W. Olmos Drive: Friday from 6pm-8pm, Saturday from noon-8pm and Sunday from 10am-6pm. South side: Nicha's Comida Mexicana, 3119 Roosevelt Ave.: Saturday from 8am-7pm and Sunday from 9am-6pm.

Nicha's Comida Mexicana, 3119 Roosevelt Ave.: Saturday from 8am-7pm and Sunday from 9am-6pm. West side: H-E-B, 721 Castroville Road: Friday from 4pm-6pm, Saturday from noon-8pm and Sunday from noon-2pm.

H-E-B, 721 Castroville Road: Friday from 4pm-6pm, Saturday from noon-8pm and Sunday from noon-2pm. East side: H-E-B, 415 N. New Braunfels Ave.: Sunday from 10am-6pm.

What’s next: You can buy cookies online and have them shipped to you starting Feb. 27 using the cookie finder.

Bonus: The Girl Scouts are rolling out a new flavor this year called Raspberry Rally, which will be available online only.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I was able to get my cookies at the coffee festival last weekend. Samoas and Tagalongs are my favorite, but I tried the Adventurefuls this year and wasn't disappointed.