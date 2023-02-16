Where to find Girl Scout cookies in San Antonio
It's Girl Scout cookie season.
Why it matters: The program teaches girls financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills.
- And in return, we get the ever-popular Thin Mints.
Details: You can purchase cookies in person or online. Place your ZIP code in the cookie finder to locate cookies near you. Some upcoming examples include:
- North side: H-E-B, 300 W. Olmos Drive: Friday from 6pm-8pm, Saturday from noon-8pm and Sunday from 10am-6pm.
- South side: Nicha's Comida Mexicana, 3119 Roosevelt Ave.: Saturday from 8am-7pm and Sunday from 9am-6pm.
- West side: H-E-B, 721 Castroville Road: Friday from 4pm-6pm, Saturday from noon-8pm and Sunday from noon-2pm.
- East side: H-E-B, 415 N. New Braunfels Ave.: Sunday from 10am-6pm.
What’s next: You can buy cookies online and have them shipped to you starting Feb. 27 using the cookie finder.
Bonus: The Girl Scouts are rolling out a new flavor this year called Raspberry Rally, which will be available online only.
💭 Megan's thought bubble: I was able to get my cookies at the coffee festival last weekend. Samoas and Tagalongs are my favorite, but I tried the Adventurefuls this year and wasn't disappointed.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.