Guide: XFL Brahmas' season-opener in San Antonio
San Antonio's new era of professional sports kicks off at 2pm Sunday when the XFL Brahmas take on the St. Louis BattleHawks at the Alamodome.
Context: The league, an alternative to the NFL, originally launched in 2001, but only lasted a season.
- It restarted in 2020, but ended after five games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Later that year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale pulled together to resurrect the league.
- San Antonio was announced as one of eight XFL cities in July.
Details: Season and single-game tickets are available online.
- VIA Park & Ride will provide service from the Crossroads location starting at noon for $1.30 each way.
- Can't make the game? You can watch it on ABC.
The intrigue: The Rock could be in attendance at the game, according to WOAI sports journalist Don Harris.
The Brahmas set a 51-man roster and concluded their practices last week.
- The full roster is available here.
What to do: Nearby business Alibis Sports and Spirits will open at noon to celebrate the kick-off.
- Tailgating will be in Lots B and C starting at 8:30am, according to the Brahma's Fans Facebook page.
- It might be too late to get merch for the first game, but official Brahmas gear is available here.
