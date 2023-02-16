1 hour ago - Sports

Guide: XFL Brahmas' season-opener in San Antonio

Madalyn Mendoza
Football with the XFL logo.

The Brahma's first XFL game is a big-ticket event for the weekend. Photo: Courtesy of the XFL

San Antonio's new era of professional sports kicks off at 2pm Sunday when the XFL Brahmas take on the St. Louis BattleHawks at the Alamodome.

Context: The league, an alternative to the NFL, originally launched in 2001, but only lasted a season.

  • It restarted in 2020, but ended after five games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Later that year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale pulled together to resurrect the league.
  • San Antonio was announced as one of eight XFL cities in July.

Details: Season and single-game tickets are available online.

  • VIA Park & Ride will provide service from the Crossroads location starting at noon for $1.30 each way.
  • Can't make the game? You can watch it on ABC.

The intrigue: The Rock could be in attendance at the game, according to WOAI sports journalist Don Harris.

The Brahmas set a 51-man roster and concluded their practices last week.

  • The full roster is available here.

What to do: Nearby business Alibis Sports and Spirits will open at noon to celebrate the kick-off.

  • Tailgating will be in Lots B and C starting at 8:30am, according to the Brahma's Fans Facebook page.
  • It might be too late to get merch for the first game, but official Brahmas gear is available here.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more