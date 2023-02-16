Guide: XFL Brahmas' season-opener in San Antonio

The Brahma's first XFL game is a big-ticket event for the weekend. Photo: Courtesy of the XFL

San Antonio's new era of professional sports kicks off at 2pm Sunday when the XFL Brahmas take on the St. Louis BattleHawks at the Alamodome.

Context: The league, an alternative to the NFL, originally launched in 2001, but only lasted a season.

It restarted in 2020, but ended after five games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later that year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale pulled together to resurrect the league.

San Antonio was announced as one of eight XFL cities in July.

Details: Season and single-game tickets are available online.

VIA Park & Ride will provide service from the Crossroads location starting at noon for $1.30 each way.

Can't make the game? You can watch it on ABC.

The intrigue: The Rock could be in attendance at the game, according to WOAI sports journalist Don Harris.

The Brahmas set a 51-man roster and concluded their practices last week.

The full roster is available here.

What to do: Nearby business Alibis Sports and Spirits will open at noon to celebrate the kick-off.