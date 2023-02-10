5 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in San Antonio
Let's admit it: Valentine's Day can sometimes feel overwhelming.
- We came up with a few ideas for your date that cover a range of activities.
The bottom line: Choosing the right vibe or price point doesn't matter as much as simply showing someone you care.
🎯 For those looking to be laid back, head to The Bang Bang Bar on the north side to play arcade games.
- You'll appreciate funky vintage furniture and can sip elevated cocktails while enjoying a dive bar feel.
🍦 For the foodies, partake in the "Valen-Dine on the River Walk" walking tour. Tickets are $69 per person and don't include the main course.
- The first stop is for cocktails at Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen.
- The second stop, paid for separately, is dinner at Supper at Hotel Emma.
- Lastly, enjoy dessert at Lick Honest Ice Creams.
🚲 To get the most out of the weather, grab your bikes or rent one from Blue Star Bike Shop.
- Head south from the Blue Star Arts Complex along the river until you reach Mission Concepción.
- Or keep riding to Tandem, a coffee shop and bar near the Mission Reach segment of the San Antonio River. There you'll find a Valentine's Trivia based on romantic movies and happy hour from 3-7pm.
🎦 For the movie lovers, throw it back to 1990 with a showing of "Wild at Heart" (featuring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern) at the Alamo Drafthouse Park North location, 9:15pm.
🍽️ For those eyeing a fancy dinner, Clementine is offering a Valentine's Day dinner for $135 per guest.
- There will be short ribs with winter mushrooms and greens, milk chocolate chai cheesecake and much more.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.