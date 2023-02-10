Let's admit it: Valentine's Day can sometimes feel overwhelming.

We came up with a few ideas for your date that cover a range of activities.

The bottom line: Choosing the right vibe or price point doesn't matter as much as simply showing someone you care.

🎯 For those looking to be laid back, head to The Bang Bang Bar on the north side to play arcade games.

You'll appreciate funky vintage furniture and can sip elevated cocktails while enjoying a dive bar feel.

🍦 For the foodies, partake in the "Valen-Dine on the River Walk" walking tour. Tickets are $69 per person and don't include the main course.

The first stop is for cocktails at Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen.

The second stop, paid for separately, is dinner at Supper at Hotel Emma.

Lastly, enjoy dessert at Lick Honest Ice Creams.

🚲 To get the most out of the weather, grab your bikes or rent one from Blue Star Bike Shop.

Head south from the Blue Star Arts Complex along the river until you reach Mission Concepción.

Or keep riding to Tandem, a coffee shop and bar near the Mission Reach segment of the San Antonio River. There you'll find a Valentine's Trivia based on romantic movies and happy hour from 3-7pm.

🎦 For the movie lovers, throw it back to 1990 with a showing of "Wild at Heart" (featuring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern) at the Alamo Drafthouse Park North location, 9:15pm.

🍽️ For those eyeing a fancy dinner, Clementine is offering a Valentine's Day dinner for $135 per guest.