5 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in San Antonio

Megan Stringer
Illustration of a neon sign depicting a rose.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Let's admit it: Valentine's Day can sometimes feel overwhelming.

  • We came up with a few ideas for your date that cover a range of activities.

The bottom line: Choosing the right vibe or price point doesn't matter as much as simply showing someone you care.

🎯 For those looking to be laid back, head to The Bang Bang Bar on the north side to play arcade games.

  • You'll appreciate funky vintage furniture and can sip elevated cocktails while enjoying a dive bar feel.

🍦 For the foodies, partake in the "Valen-Dine on the River Walk" walking tour. Tickets are $69 per person and don't include the main course.

  • The first stop is for cocktails at Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen.
  • The second stop, paid for separately, is dinner at Supper at Hotel Emma.
  • Lastly, enjoy dessert at Lick Honest Ice Creams.

🚲 To get the most out of the weather, grab your bikes or rent one from Blue Star Bike Shop.

  • Head south from the Blue Star Arts Complex along the river until you reach Mission Concepción.
  • Or keep riding to Tandem, a coffee shop and bar near the Mission Reach segment of the San Antonio River. There you'll find a Valentine's Trivia based on romantic movies and happy hour from 3-7pm.

🎦 For the movie lovers, throw it back to 1990 with a showing of "Wild at Heart" (featuring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern) at the Alamo Drafthouse Park North location, 9:15pm.

🍽️ For those eyeing a fancy dinner, Clementine is offering a Valentine's Day dinner for $135 per guest.

  • There will be short ribs with winter mushrooms and greens, milk chocolate chai cheesecake and much more.
