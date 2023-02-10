First look: Rosario's new Southtown set up

Rosario's "forever home," which has been in the works since 2018, is complete.

Driving the news: The new location at 722 S. St. Mary's St. is opening to the public at 11am Friday.

Context: Local restaurateur Lisa Wong opened Rosario's in 1992 on South Alamo Street. Since then, it has become a go-to for Tex-Mex in San Antonio.

Details: The modern 25,000-square-foot space, about 350 yards from the original, includes multiple private party areas and a rooftop bar with skyline views.

Acclaimed Chilean artist INTI painted a massive mural of two children on the back wall of the restaurant to reflect Wong's Mexican-Chinese heritage.

San Antonio is the first Texas city to feature INTI's work.

Local artists Carlos Cortes and Eva Marengo Sanchez designed outdoor sculptures and an interior painting, respectively.

Flashback: The site was home to El Mirador, also a Mexican restaurant, which was demolished to make way for the new Rosario's.

Rosario's vice president, Michelle Gonzalez, tells Axios the business worked with specialized architects to preserve original features of El Mirador.

The adjoining King William Garden House was remodeled and renamed Casa Isabel in honor of Wong's late mother.

The space — which was designated as a local landmark in 1988 — will be available for private events.

State of play: Gonzalez says while the space has changed, guests will experience the same service and menu items.

About 95% of the staff is returning after a three-month pause and relocation.

Menu additions include a cauliflower chile relleno and street corn.

Thursday night at a sneak peek, we reunited with the enchiladas verdes and iconic salsa. They were just as good as I remembered.

"We're just really excited to be open again and see the old faces and new faces. It's just nice to have that energy back again," Gonzalez says.

Yes, but: The process hit a point of contention in 2021 when Peter Selig, owner of neighboring Maverick Texas Brasserie, launched a petition to stop Rosario's from building a 20-foot wall 6 inches from the patio of his business, which he said would render half of its dining area unusable.

The Historic and Design Review Commission ultimately approved the plan.

What they're saying: Gonzalez says the move was prompted by Wong wanting a "forever home" for her restaurant, rather than renting space.