San Antonio Zoo's cockroach event is wilder than before

A roach being fed to a lizard at the zoo. Photo: Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo

TikTok, meme pages and petty people (no judgment) are going wild for the San Antonio Zoo's annual get-back-at-your-ex event, as usual.

Context: Since 2020, the zoo has hosted Cry Me a Cockroach, a Valentine's Day-themed fundraiser giving jilted lovers the chance to name a cockroach after an ex — or any other person or thing they dislike — to be fed to an animal.

The event has drawn international media attention.

A TikTok by the zoo showing an employee dancing in a cockroach costume garnered more than 300,000 likes in January.

What they're saying: Cyle Perez, public relations director at the zoo, tells Axios his team started promoting the event earlier than usual this year. The result has been increased attention, spanning the globe.

Perez says the zoo received interview requests from media outlets in Japan, Australia and Europe.

How it works: People can make online donations of $5, $10 or $25 to name a roach, rodent or veggie after someone.

Donors can also send a themed card to the not-so-special someone letting them know a devoured critter has been named after them.

By the numbers: The number of total donations for 2023 isn't available yet, but there have been 20,000 donations since the inaugural year.

There were 8,000 donations from more than 30 countries in 2022.

The roach costume worn in the viral TikTok cost about $50.

Yes, but: The event doesn't equate to overeating at the zoo. Perez says the roaches and veggies are already part of the diet, but a video of a snack being fed to the animal will be sent to each donor.

The intrigue: Matt and Emily are the top names donors use.

The bottom line: "Conservation and education is the name of the game and just with that $10 donation to name your ex after a cockroach really contributes to that, so we thank everyone for participating and having a little fun doing so," Perez says.