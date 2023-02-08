New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here's what to look forward to in San Antonio in 2023.

1 big event: Fiesta

An 11-day celebration of San Antonio's history and culture, Fiesta is expected to attract more than 2.5 million attendees. Funds raised by the events provide helpful services to the San Antonio area.

When: April 20–30

April 20–30 Where: Throughout San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Throughout San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Details: Additional information and event schedule will be here.

More events this year:

🤠 Feb. 9–26: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

🎉 Feb. 17–18: Mardi Gras Festival and River Parade

🍽 Feb. 26–March 5: Black Restaurant Week

🎭 March 6: "Legally Blonde: The Musical"

🍀 March 17: St. Patrick's Day River Parade

🎭 April 15–June 4: "School House Rock Live!"

🎎 May 27: Asian Festival

🏳️‍🌈 June 10: Pride River Parade

🇺🇸 July 4: Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Park

🎞 Oct. 5–8: SA Black International Film Festival

🎤 Oct. 12: Shania Twain: "Queen Of Me Tour"

🎄Nov. 30: Holiday Boat Caroling

🎄 Dec. 1: De Las Luminarias

🏃‍♂️ Dec. 2–3: Rock and Roll Marathon