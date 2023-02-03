San Antonio teen competing in prestigious science event

Hannah Guan is a finalist in the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Photo: Courtesy of Hannah Guan

Hannah Guan, a 16-year-old BASIS San Antonio student, is one of 40 finalists from 1,900 applicants selected for the Regeneron Science Talent Search, a national competition founded in 1942 for high school seniors.

Why it matters: According to the Society of Science, which organizes the competition, Guan is the first San Antonian to compete since 1990, when Sean McGuire, a Keystone School student, was a finalist.

What she did: Guan spent six years building the Multi-Dimensional Interpretable Interaction Network, which models how a person's health evolves with age.

Guan used a public data set of vitals for 27 people over a 22-year span to test her software.

"The end goal is to be able to take in a patient's vitals to output the person's health trajectory and survival rates," Guan says.

What she found: The COVID-19 pandemic presented Guan an opportunity to expand her research. While she was inspired by similar models, Guan noticed a gap that did not include pre-existing conditions.

She readjusted her model to account for how age or health conditions would affect a COVID-19 patient's trajectory.

Zoom in: Guan says her research was inspired by the area's older residents, specifically 2020 census data that showed Bexar County's 70- to 74-year-old population increased 60% between 2010 and 2019.

Her motivation was galvanized when her neighbors in the north side neighborhood where she lives were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

What's they're saying: Maya Ajmera, CEO of Society for Science, said the competition identifies the next generation of scientists.

"She (Guan) is one of the top thinkers and leaders in science and engineering," Ajmara tells Axios.

What's next: Ten Regeneron Science Talent Search winners, who will receive $40,000 to $250,000, will be announced during a livestreamed ceremony in Washington, D.C., on March 14.