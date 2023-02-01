The Hayden is adding a second San Antonio restaurant

The Hayden, a diner serving South Texas fare with Jewish soul, is expanding to a second location.

What's happening: The locally owned restaurant will add a location at Alon Market, a shopping center off Northwest Military Highway, in the spring, a spokesperson for the restaurant tells Axios.

Adam Lampinstein opened the flagship restaurant at 4025 Broadway in October 2020.

Details: The Hayden at Alon Market will be a nearly 3,000-square-foot space, which is slightly smaller than the original, but it will serve the same menu as the Broadway location, including Tex-Mex-Jewish mashups like barbacoa stroganoff.

Zoom out: The Hayden's second address is less than a mile from Bubby's Jewish Soul Food, a sandwich shop that opened in November 2021, and near the Barshop Jewish Community Center.

What they're saying: Lampinstein said in a statement that he's excited about the expansion and the chance to introduce the diner eats to more people.