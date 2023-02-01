Local groups are rolling out a month of programming for Black History Month — an effort to celebrate activists, educators and more.

Driving the news: Groups including the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum and the Carver Community Cultural Center are spotlighting the accomplishments of Black residents throughout the city's history with tours, exhibits and conversations.

On Feb. 11, Melaneyes Media will lead the Black History Month Bus Tour, which takes participants by east side landmarks for $30 to $45 a person.

IKEA Live Oak will unveil a special exhibit, "Black Resistance at the Lunch Counter," in partnership with SAAACAM on Feb. 13. Registration is free.

The Carver center is partnering with the Classic Theatre of San Antonio for a production of "Fences," August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, from Feb. 9-26 at the Little Carver Theater. Tickets are available online.

Victoria Eady Butler, the first African American female master blender in U.S. history and great-granddaughter of historic distiller Nearest Green, will lead a conversation at Sojourn Trading Co. on Feb. 16. Tickets are available here.

SAAACAM will host boat tours on the River Walk throughout the month. February dates are sold out, but there is March availability.

What we're watching: Black Restaurant Week San Antonio is preparing for its fifth year. A list of participating restaurants has not been made public yet, but the food experience starts on Feb. 26, according to its website.