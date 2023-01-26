If you have an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other, the recently opened Santa Diabla will likely have something to satisfy your temptations and your conscience.

Why it matters: Santa Diabla is Grupo Orraca's first U.S. concept and is intended to be a cornerstone for growth within the country for the Mexico-based restaurant group.

Grupo Orraca has been a part of the Mexican food industry for nearly 40 years and operates four concepts there.

Driving the news: The restaurant had its soft opening last weekend with a stacked menu of authentic Mexican eats (yes, there are chapulines) and boozy drinks in a space that's begging to be Instagrammed.

Details: Santa Diabla serves botanas like guacamole with tender pork and queso fundido with chorizo as well as soups, tacos and lighter options like grilled fish with a salad.

Signature tequila and mezcal drinks help you wash it all down. La Calavera, which had a creamy kick thanks to the hazelnut, made a chilly January night feel like a beach getaway.

La Calavera, one of Santa Diabla's signature cocktails. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Flashback: Before Santa Diabla, the space at 906 E. Elmira St. housed Ceverceria Chapultepec until June. Grupo Orraca took over the following month and transformed the restaurant by enclosing patio space and adding decor, like a lotería-themed mural, playing on the devilish-angelic theme.

What they're saying: Owner Rodrigo Orraca tells Axios he's excited to finally bring the Grupo Orraca experience to San Antonio.