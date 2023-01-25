Five autographed items are in the Manu Ginóbili auction. Photo: Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment

Spurs fans have the chance to own a piece of Manu Ginóbili's championship history in San Antonio through an online auction.

Why it matters: Ginóbili's tenacious playing style made him a fan favorite through 16 seasons. He spent his entire NBA career with the Spurs and helped the team win four championships.

What's happening: Spurs Give, the charitable arm of the team, is auctioning five items now through Feb. 8 at 10pm.

All proceeds will benefit the team's nonprofit and will support the Spurs Youth Basketball League, which promotes the game in predominantly low-income neighborhoods.

How it works: Fans interested in placing bids can access the auction here.

Three jerseys, one of which was worn by Ginóbili during the 2011-2012 season, are available.

Two prints are also in the auction inventory.

All items were signed by the basketball star.

What's next: Spurs Give says the auction was planned to align with the Spurs 2005 Championship-themed night on Feb. 1. Ginó bili, who retired in 2018, was part of the 2005 title team.

The themed night, happening as the Spurs host the Sacramento Kings, is part of the 50th anniversary schedule.

The first 10,000 fans at the game will get a Ginóbili bobblehead.

Meanwhile, Ginóbili, 45, is spending his retirement cycle training in Spring Branch.

He also caught up with nine former teammates, including Tim Duncan, Patty Mills and Fabricio Oberto recently.