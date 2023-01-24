Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photo: Courtesy of the City of San Antonio

City Hall employees received a text alert Monday morning about an active shooter, only to get an all-clear message shortly after, according to a copy of the alert obtained by Axios.

What's happening: The alert was a false alarm, police spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez tells Axios. Someone activated the alert by accident, she said.

No one made a threat to prompt the message and there was never an active threat.

Why it matters: An accidental text message can still produce anxiety among employees who are running the city. It also uses police resources.

Details: City Hall was evacuated Monday morning, city spokesperson Alanna Reed tells Axios.

The text message came from InformaCast, Reed said, a notification system purchased by the city.

An employee with access to the emergency system through an app on their phone accidentally sent out the text message, Reed said.

The system asked recipients to respond with a number to let authorities know if they needed help, were safe in the building or safe outside the building.

What they're saying: The city took the false alarm seriously, Reed said.

"It was a good drill for us," she tells Axios. "But hopefully we don't have to activate it for any other reason."

Context: False alerts can create panic in an era when mass shootings are commonplace. Seven people were shot and killed Monday in Half Moon Bay, California.