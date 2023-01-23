If you're looking to borrow a copy of "Spare," Prince Harry's bestselling tell-all memoir, you're going to have to wait.

Driving the news: The last time we checked San Antonio Public Library's catalog for "Spare," there were more than 2,500 holds on books, e-books and audiobooks.

You might have better luck buying the book. The website for local Nowhere Bookshop shows "Spare" in stock for $38.

We aren't alone in the royal frenzy, as our colleague Shane Savitsky reports.

What they're saying: Troy Hoyles, the library's collection strategist, tells Axios that 675 copies are currently in rotation.