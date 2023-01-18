Pinstack has another San Antonio location in the works. Photo: Courtesy of Pinstack

The Rim is adding Pinstack, a bowling alley and entertainment destination, to its growing list of businesses.

Context: The Northwest Side, anchored by the Rim and the Shops at La Cantera, is a dynamic area of the city undergoing explosive growth that has attracted interest from outside businesses.

Pinstack's Rim plans come on the heels of a busy 2022, which saw the arrival of Austin-based Kerbey Lane Cafe and Kung Fu Saloon and Parry's Pizzeria, a Colorado chain.

The Rock, the Spurs' new practice facility, also broke ground in the area in late 2021 and is expected to open this summer.

Zoom out: Entertainment Properties Group, a Dallas-based company, operates Pinstack locations in the DFW Metroplex, Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville and San Antonio.

Details: According to project filings with Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the city's second Pinstack will be located at 19238 Interstate 10 — within five miles of other entertainment destinations like Andretti, Top Golf and Chicken N Pickle.

The first location opened near North Star Mall in February.

At 53,360 square feet, the new Pinstack will be slightly larger than the current location, which is 52,290 square feet, according to records.

Pinstack's San Antonio offerings include bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, a high ropes course, rock climbing, dining and a bar.

An opening date for the $9.5 million project has not been set.

What they're saying: President and CEO Mark Moore tells Axios the San Antonio expansion is part of a larger U.S. expansion.