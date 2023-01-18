Multiple drinks on La Ruina’s menu can be adjusted to be alcohol-free. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

San Antonio is home to a number of places for those in the spirit-free spirit this month.

Context: A British charity called Alcohol Change UK launched dry January in 2013 to challenge people to ditch the drinks for 31 days.

Why it matters: Studies show people who challenge their willpower during dry January are likely to drink less in the future, according to the Washington Post.

During the monthlong break, people can experience a boost to their overall well-being that can reinforce their commitment to staying sober past January.

Where to go: