8 San Antonio spots to try during dry January
San Antonio is home to a number of places for those in the spirit-free spirit this month.
Context: A British charity called Alcohol Change UK launched dry January in 2013 to challenge people to ditch the drinks for 31 days.
Why it matters: Studies show people who challenge their willpower during dry January are likely to drink less in the future, according to the Washington Post.
- During the monthlong break, people can experience a boost to their overall well-being that can reinforce their commitment to staying sober past January.
Where to go:
- Sojourn, on the banks of San Pedro Creek, offers two getaway-esque cocktails.
- Double Standard has three spirit-free drinks. Pro-tip: Pop in for Steak Lunch Friday.
- La Ruina, which opened in September, can adjust multiple drinks on the menu to be spirit-free.
- Pharm Table has a list of zero-proof drinks, including a health-conscious flight.
- Hash Vegan Eats is the city's first sober bar with fun drinks like a Miche-nada on the menu.
- The Modernist, a no-menu bar, can make made-to-order alcohol-free drinks.
- The Moon's Daughters, a downtown rooftop bar, offers a dry menu with five drinks, including the popular espressno martini.
- River Sun, which recently opened on the San Antonio River, also offers mocktails.
