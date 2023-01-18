23 mins ago - Food and Drink

8 San Antonio spots to try during dry January

Madalyn Mendoza
Interior of La Ruina, accentuated with an antique chandelier in the center of the room.

Multiple drinks on La Ruina’s menu can be adjusted to be alcohol-free. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

San Antonio is home to a number of places for those in the spirit-free spirit this month.

Context: A British charity called Alcohol Change UK launched dry January in 2013 to challenge people to ditch the drinks for 31 days.

Why it matters: Studies show people who challenge their willpower during dry January are likely to drink less in the future, according to the Washington Post.

  • During the monthlong break, people can experience a boost to their overall well-being that can reinforce their commitment to staying sober past January.

Where to go:

  • Sojourn, on the banks of San Pedro Creek, offers two getaway-esque cocktails.
  • Double Standard has three spirit-free drinks. Pro-tip: Pop in for Steak Lunch Friday.
  • La Ruina, which opened in September, can adjust multiple drinks on the menu to be spirit-free.
  • Pharm Table has a list of zero-proof drinks, including a health-conscious flight.
  • Hash Vegan Eats is the city's first sober bar with fun drinks like a Miche-nada on the menu.
  • The Modernist, a no-menu bar, can make made-to-order alcohol-free drinks.
  • The Moon's Daughters, a downtown rooftop bar, offers a dry menu with five drinks, including the popular espressno martini.
  • River Sun, which recently opened on the San Antonio River, also offers mocktails.
