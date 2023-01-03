What $1 million gets you in San Antonio's real estate market
San Antonio is relatively affordable compared to other large Texas cities (looking at you, Austin). For those who have upwards of $1 million to spend on a new abode, you can get some bang for your buck here.
Details: We rounded up three million-dollar homes that cater to a diverse set of lifestyles. There’s proximity to hiking trails, urban walkability and historic character.
Northwest Side house with pool
For almost $1.2 million in the Dominion neighborhood, this one-story, 3,818 square-foot home offers courtyard green space surrounding a swimming pool, according to its Zillow listing.
Zoom in: The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 22 Tuscany Court boasts plenty of natural light from abundant windows. The living space features a fireplace and wet bar.
The big picture: Located off Interstate 10 just outside Loop 1604, Dominion is a luxury neighborhood where residents are close to La Cantera and the Rim shopping centers.
- For days when you need a little fresh air, it’s also close to green space abutting the Hill Country. Hikes at Eisenhower Park and Friedrich Wilderness Park are within a short drive. Talk about access.
Contemporary Southtown condo
This $1.29 million loft has an industrial yet cozy feel. The 3,111 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo features exposed beams, large windows and longleaf pine hardwoods, according to its Zillow listing.
The big picture: Located at 923 S. Alamo St., this home is walking distance from both Hemisfair and the Blue Star Arts Complex.
- It’s also right around the corner from some of Southtown’s most popular destinations, from the laid back Friendly Spot Ice House to Mixtli, which was a semifinalist for outstanding restaurant in the 2022 James Beard Awards.
- The home comes equipped with an eat-in island, gas cooking and a wine fridge. And you can take guests to the rooftop deck boasting views of the Tower of the Americas.
Context: There’s no need to jostle for downtown parking – two garage spots are included.
Historic King William home
At $1.4 million, this circa 1900 home “exudes warmth, charm, and whimsy,” according to its Zillow listing.
Zoom in: Its bright red exterior paint isn’t the only thing that helps it stand out.
- Situated on the San Antonio River at 129 Crofton Ave., the 1,892 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home belonged to local designers and craftspeople Isaac and Judith Maxwell, the listing says.
- It features original woodwork and includes wall paneling. The downstairs wrap-around porch looks perfect for entertaining or relaxing with a cup of coffee.
Details: A brick path winds through the yard and down to the river. The updated master bath maintains the home's charm with a claw foot bathtub.
- Be warned: If you bring children, there are many hidden cabinets and hiding places.
What they’re saying: The listing agent calls all this historic character “truly unusual and a must-see.”
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.