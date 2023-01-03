What $1 million gets you in San Antonio's real estate market

This Southtown loft has an open concept living room and kitchen area. Photo: Nicholas M. Bailey, Pelican Image Creation, courtesy Claudia Berteaux

San Antonio is relatively affordable compared to other large Texas cities (looking at you, Austin). For those who have upwards of $1 million to spend on a new abode, you can get some bang for your buck here.

Details: We rounded up three million-dollar homes that cater to a diverse set of lifestyles. There’s proximity to hiking trails, urban walkability and historic character.

Northwest Side house with pool

For almost $1.2 million in the Dominion neighborhood, this one-story, 3,818 square-foot home offers courtyard green space surrounding a swimming pool, according to its Zillow listing.

Zoom in: The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 22 Tuscany Court boasts plenty of natural light from abundant windows. The living space features a fireplace and wet bar.

The big picture: Located off Interstate 10 just outside Loop 1604, Dominion is a luxury neighborhood where residents are close to La Cantera and the Rim shopping centers.

For days when you need a little fresh air, it’s also close to green space abutting the Hill Country. Hikes at Eisenhower Park and Friedrich Wilderness Park are within a short drive. Talk about access.

Contemporary Southtown condo

This Southtown loft features a shared rooftop deck with a view of downtown and the Tower of the Americas. Photo: Nicholas M. Bailey, Pelican Image Creation, courtesy Claudia Berteaux

This $1.29 million loft has an industrial yet cozy feel. The 3,111 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo features exposed beams, large windows and longleaf pine hardwoods, according to its Zillow listing.

The big picture: Located at 923 S. Alamo St., this home is walking distance from both Hemisfair and the Blue Star Arts Complex.

It’s also right around the corner from some of Southtown’s most popular destinations, from the laid back Friendly Spot Ice House to Mixtli, which was a semifinalist for outstanding restaurant in the 2022 James Beard Awards.

The home comes equipped with an eat-in island, gas cooking and a wine fridge. And you can take guests to the rooftop deck boasting views of the Tower of the Americas.

Context: There’s no need to jostle for downtown parking – two garage spots are included.

Historic King William home

A bright red, historic home in King William. Photo: Chris Mendiola, Blue Bruin Photography, courtesy Debra Maltz

At $1.4 million, this circa 1900 home “exudes warmth, charm, and whimsy,” according to its Zillow listing.

Zoom in: Its bright red exterior paint isn’t the only thing that helps it stand out.

Situated on the San Antonio River at 129 Crofton Ave., the 1,892 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home belonged to local designers and craftspeople Isaac and Judith Maxwell, the listing says.

It features original woodwork and includes wall paneling. The downstairs wrap-around porch looks perfect for entertaining or relaxing with a cup of coffee.

Details: A brick path winds through the yard and down to the river. The updated master bath maintains the home's charm with a claw foot bathtub.

Be warned: If you bring children, there are many hidden cabinets and hiding places.

What they’re saying: The listing agent calls all this historic character “truly unusual and a must-see.”