5 cool Airbnbs in and around San Antonio
From a massive lake house to a cozy cabin by the creek, here are five Airbnb escapes in the San Antonio area.
1. Happy owl lake house
Overlooking Canyon Lake, this spacious Airbnb has multiple outdoor lounge spaces to savor the view from.
- Location: Canyon Lake
- Features: Hot tub, waterfront, BBQ grill
- Space: 11 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $547+ per night
2. Chicken-themed tiny home
This intimate 320-square-foot farmhouse sits on 15 acres of land with cattle, chickens, dogs and cats.
- Location: Far West San Antonio
- Features: Free parking, WiFi/TV, central A/C
- Space: 4 guests, 2 beds, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $67+ per night
3. The Glass House
Treat this window-filled tiny home as a romantic getaway complete with a private pool and hot tub, fire pit and outdoor dining area.
- Location: Hondo
- Features: Private entrance, fenced-in backyard, fire pit
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $167+ per night
4. Wandering trails oasis
This spacious abode is perfect for a family vacation with features like bunk beds, a pool and hot tub that can be used year-round. It's within a 20-minute drive to SeaWorld San Antonio, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the River Walk and the San Antonio Zoo.
- Location: Northwest San Antonio
- Features: Private outdoor pool and hot tub, fully fenced-in backyard, free parking onsite.
- Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $210k+ per night
5. Birdhouse cabin
Made for adventure, these treehouse-like cabins overlook the Cibolo Creek. You can kayak, paddle board, rope swing, fish and more.
- Location: Marion
- Features: WiFi/TV, pool and hot tub, hammock
- Space: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $85k+ per night
