5 cool Airbnbs in and around San Antonio

"The Glass House" in Hondo. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

From a massive lake house to a cozy cabin by the creek, here are five Airbnb escapes in the San Antonio area.

Overlooking Canyon Lake, this spacious Airbnb has multiple outdoor lounge spaces to savor the view from.

Location: Canyon Lake

Hot tub, waterfront, BBQ grill Space: 11 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

11 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Cost: $547+ per night

This intimate 320-square-foot farmhouse sits on 15 acres of land with cattle, chickens, dogs and cats.

Location: Far West San Antonio

Free parking, WiFi/TV, central A/C Space: 4 guests, 2 beds, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 2 beds, 1 bathroom Cost: $67+ per night

Treat this window-filled tiny home as a romantic getaway complete with a private pool and hot tub, fire pit and outdoor dining area.

Location: Hondo

Private entrance, fenced-in backyard, fire pit Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $167+ per night

This spacious abode is perfect for a family vacation with features like bunk beds, a pool and hot tub that can be used year-round. It's within a 20-minute drive to SeaWorld San Antonio, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the River Walk and the San Antonio Zoo.

Location: Northwest San Antonio

Private outdoor pool and hot tub, fully fenced-in backyard, free parking onsite. Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $210k+ per night

Made for adventure, these treehouse-like cabins overlook the Cibolo Creek. You can kayak, paddle board, rope swing, fish and more.

Location: Marion

WiFi/TV, pool and hot tub, hammock Space: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $85k+ per night

