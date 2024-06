Share on email (opens in new window)

Birria tacos are dunked in savory consomé before eating. Image: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios El Rincón Mexicano opened earlier this year in a tiny spot on Veterans Memorial Boulevard that's housed a number of restaurants. A Reddit friend encouraged me to check it out, and I'm so glad I listened.

What I ordered: Birria tacos ($14.99). You get three per order along with a bowl of consomé for dipping.

The tacos are generously stuffed with cheese and tender beef.

You eat them by dunking each one in the consomé, one bite at a time.

If you go: The casual restaurant focuses on homestyle Mexican food.

You won't find ground beef tacos with shredded yellow cheese.

Instead, you'll get menudo, mole and Mexican Coca-Cola in bottles.

The restaurant has a few tables inside and is very casual. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

El Rincon had several options for taco meat, including barbacoa, al pastor and lengua/cow tongue. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios