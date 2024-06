Share on email (opens in new window)

South Louisiana's summer blood shortage is hitting earlier than usual, Why it matters: South Louisiana has a critical shortage of type O blood and type A platelets, and leaders are asking for donations to keep New Orleans metro hospitals stocked.

July and August are usually the toughest months for blood donations, said Paul Adams, the public relations manager at The Blood Center, and "we're feeling it much earlier."

It's concerning, he said, especially given the extreme hurricane season forecast this year.

"It's going to be a long summer," he told Axios New Orleans.

Zoom in: About 30% of The Blood Center's donations come from high school and college students, Adams said.

But the shortage goes beyond that drop, Adams said.

Zoom out: The Blood Center supplies blood and blood components to 60 hospitals and clinics in southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including University Medical Center.

Ochsner Health has its own blood bank and also is facing a critical shortage, officials say.

The blood cells are used for trauma and emergency situations, like car wrecks and childbirth, Adams said. The platelets are typically used for leukemia and cancer treatments.

How it works: Plan for about an hour to donate blood.

The actual blood withdrawal is only 10 to 15 minutes, Adams said. The rest is registration, checking iron and eating cookies while you recover.

What's next: Ochsner and The Blood Center are hosting blood drives all summer. See the donor requirements.

The Blood Center is also looking for groups to host a blood drive.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of The Blood Center (not The Blood Bank).