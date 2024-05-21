New Orleans zoo welcomes screaming hairy armadillo babies
Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has new baby animals, and they have quite a name — screaming hairy armadillo pups.
Why it matters: It's the first time since 2018 that this species has had babies in North America, the zoo says.
The big picture: The pups, a set of twins named Birkenstock and Teva, were born in February to dad Chaco and mom Dillo. Catch the shoe theme?
- The babies are living in the zoo's nocturnal house (aka the bat house) with their mom for now.
- They are separated from their dad until they are fully weaned, the zoo says.
Zoom in: Screaming hairy armadillos are native to South America, the zoo says.
- They get their name from the hair on their bodies and the sound they make when they feel threatened.
