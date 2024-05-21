May 21, 2024 - News

New Orleans zoo welcomes screaming hairy armadillo babies

headshot
Image shows two hairy screaming armadillos eating.
The babies are named Birkenstock and Teva. Image: Courtesy of Audubon Zoo

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has new baby animals, and they have quite a name — screaming hairy armadillo pups.

Why it matters: It's the first time since 2018 that this species has had babies in North America, the zoo says.

The big picture: The pups, a set of twins named Birkenstock and Teva, were born in February to dad Chaco and mom Dillo. Catch the shoe theme?

  • The babies are living in the zoo's nocturnal house (aka the bat house) with their mom for now.
  • They are separated from their dad until they are fully weaned, the zoo says.

Zoom in: Screaming hairy armadillos are native to South America, the zoo says.

  • They get their name from the hair on their bodies and the sound they make when they feel threatened.
Photo shows a baby hairy screaming armadillo.
The screaming hairy armadillo babies are eating solid foods including bugs, fruits and vegetables. Photo: Courtesy of Audubon Zoo
Photo shows a baby hairy screaming armadillo.
Photo: Courtesy of Audubon Zoo

