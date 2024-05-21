Share on email (opens in new window)

The babies are named Birkenstock and Teva. Image: Courtesy of Audubon Zoo Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has new baby animals, and they have quite a name — screaming hairy armadillo pups. Why it matters: It's the first time since 2018 that this species has had babies in North America, the zoo says.

The big picture: The pups, a set of twins named Birkenstock and Teva, were born in February to dad Chaco and mom Dillo. Catch the shoe theme?

The babies are living in the zoo's nocturnal house (aka the bat house) with their mom for now.

They are separated from their dad until they are fully weaned, the zoo says.

Zoom in: Screaming hairy armadillos are native to South America, the zoo says.

They get their name from the hair on their bodies and the sound they make when they feel threatened.

The screaming hairy armadillo babies are eating solid foods including bugs, fruits and vegetables. Photo: Courtesy of Audubon Zoo

