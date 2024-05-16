24 hours ago - News

🎉 Photo to go: Partying with you!

Photo shows Chelsea and Carlie smiling with Axios members.

Crowns, drinks and snacks! Here are a few of the members who joined us last night for the Axios New Orleans birthday party. Apologies to the folks we missed. Y'all are in this photo in spirit. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Thanks to our lovely members for celebrating a year of this newsletter with us at Bayou Beer Garden.

  • It was so fun to put faces with the names in our inbox. We loved hearing why you read us in the morning.

What's next: Whether or not you're a member, we couldn't make the Axios New Orleans newsletter happen without you.

  • Thank you, thank you, thank you!
