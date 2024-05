Calcea Johnson, pictured, is studying environmental engineering at LSU. Ne'Kiya Jackson is at Xavier and plans to enter the university's pharmacy program. Photo: Katherine Seghers for LSU

Charles Barkley says he'll donate $1 million to St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans after seeing a "60 Minutes" segment about two former students who solved an impossible math problem, according to AL.com.

The big picture: Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson last year came up with an answer to a Pythagorean Theorem puzzle that had stumped the math world for about 2,000 years.

They were featured earlier this month on the CBS show. Watch the segment.

Johnson is studying at LSU, and Jackson is at Xavier University.

What's next: Officials at St. Mary's tell WWL they are eager to hear from Barkley.