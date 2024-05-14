What's left of the World's Fair in New Orleans, 40 years later

Share on email (opens in new window)

Aerial view shows Centennial plaza of the 1984 World's Fair here. Photo: Bettman via Getty

The 1984 World's Fair opened to the public 40 years ago this week in New Orleans. Why it matters: The six-month fair was a financial flop, but it spurred the creation of what is now known as the Warehouse District.

The big picture: The World's Fair was envisioned as a way to attract tourists while also building a new convention center, writes Emilie Bahr for 64 Parishes.

Fair officials wowed attendees with thrill rides, nightly fireworks, a beer garden and live music.

Yes, but: Only about half of the projected visitors came.

The low attendance combined with other financial woes led fair officials to declare bankruptcy while it was still happening, the New York Times reported at the time.

It was the last World's Fair to be held in the United States.

Visitors walk past the Wonder Wall at the 1984 World's Fair here on opening day on May 12. Photo: Bettman via Getty

Driving the news: Most of the infrastructure from the fair is long gone, but a few things remain.

Gondola: Nesbit's Market has one of the original gondolas in front of its Warehouse District store, co-owner Nick Nesbit tells Axios New Orleans. He bought it about eight years ago on the West Bank.

The fair had two giant towers that transported the gondolas up 300+ feet and then over the river.

The system was called the Mississippi Aerial River Transit, and officials hoped to keep it open after the fair closed. But, ridership was low, and it was dismantled and sold off.

The gondola is outside Nesbit's Market at 925 Poeyfarre Street. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Convention Center: Part of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention center was built to be the exhibition hall of the fair.

It had an indoor boat ride that went through the bayou and included a fake hurricane, according to a YouTube video of the tour.

The boat ride is gone, but the convention center is still around and has expanded over the years.

Riverwalk: The International Riverfront housed pavilions from other countries and was later expanded and converted into the Riverwalk Outlets, writes Mike Scott for NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Sculpture: Lynda Benglis' "Wave of the World" sculpture was created for the fair and was lost for decades.

It is now displayed in City Park.

Ferris wheel: The Ferris wheel, now called Colossus, is at Six Flags in St. Louis.

Fanciful alligators climb the top of the Wonder Wall at the 1984 World's Fair. The Watergarden is shown in the foreground. Photo: Jerry Lodriguss via Bettman via Getty

Monorail: The monorail went to Zoo Miami, where it operated until 2022.

Neptune and the gator: Mardi Gras float builder Blaine Kern created these figures to decorate the Bridge Gate entrance to the fair.

Neptune, who is the Roman version of Poseidon, and the gator are on Tchoupitoulas Street welcoming visitors to Mardi Gras World, which Kern owns.

These two figures are at the corner of Tchoupitoulas and Henderson streets. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Between the lines: The controversial, bare-breasted mermaids were at the City Gate, the other entrance at Poydras Street.

Mardi Gras float builder Joe Barth III built them with 4-foot-wide breasts and "nipples the size of dinner plates," according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Fun fact: New Orleans also hosted the World's Industrial and Cotton Centennial Exposition in 1884 in what is now Audubon Park. See what remains.

What's next: Learn more about the World's Fair at two exhibitions this year at the Louisiana State Archives and Louisiana's Old State Capitol.

George H.W. Bush, who was vice president at the time, addresses a Labor Day crowd in front of the U.S. Pavilion at the World's Fair on Sept. 3, 1984. Photo: Bettman via Getty

Actor Mr. T poses for a portrait at the New Orleans World Fair. Photo: Francesco Da Vinci/Getty Images

The Neptune figure from the 1984 World's Fair still greets visitors in front of Mardi Gras World. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axiosgondola in front of Nesbit's has plants and lights inside now. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Plants block people from getting into the gondola for a photo. But nothing's stopping you from snapping a selfie in front of it. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

