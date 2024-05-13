Future uncertain for Louisiana's massive coastal restoration project
A massive coastal restoration effort in Louisiana is in jeopardy, and officials say the state could lose nearly $1 billion if it's canceled.
Why it matters: $1 billion is a lot of money.
Catch up quick: The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project would build up to 21 square miles of wetlands over 50 years, according to Mark Schleifstein at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
- It would do that by introducing freshwater and sediment from the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin in Plaquemines Parish, according to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
- The $2.92 billion project is being paid for with BP oil spill fines and settlement money, Schleifstein writes.
Friction point: Plaquemines Parish forced work to stop several weeks ago amid pushback from fishermen who say the project will devastate their livelihood, reports John Snell with Fox 8.
Driving the news: CPRA leaders told a state Senate committee meeting Wednesday they are working with parish leaders to find a solution.
- If the project gets canceled, the state could have to pay up to $500 million in damages to subcontractors, Schleifstein writes.
- And, CPRA would lose the $422.23 million it's already spent.
Go deeper for the full story from NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more