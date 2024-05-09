Bad Bunny recreates famous New Orleans bridge during his show

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bad Bunny recreated the Crescent City Connection during his New Orleans show on Tuesday, May 7. Photo: Courtesy of Andrés Fuentes, Fox 8

Bad Bunny used lights and a floating skybridge to make his stage look like the Crescent City Connection during his show Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center. Why it matters: It was a beautiful nod to New Orleans.

The big picture: Andrés Fuentes, a reporter at Fox 8, was at the show and said it was "incredible."

The Puerto Rican rapper mentioned the bridge was like the CCC and started "talking about New Orleans' rich history of music" and how honored he was to perform here, Fuentes said.

Then he brought out a piano and did a jazz-inspired number, Fuentes said.

Yes, but: He's done the bridge imagery during other tour stops, along with performing a piano piece.

While they weren't unique to the New Orleans show, they were still cool.

"He really killed it," Fuentes said.

Zoom in: The CCC is the Mississippi River bridge that connects downtown New Orleans to Algiers and the West Bank.

State of play: Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music stars in the world, writes Axios' Troy Smith. He performs in Spanish.

His "Most Wanted Tour" wraps up later this month.

