New Orleans doctor honored as Westminster's veterinarian of the year

Treyton Diggs, right, sees a furry patient at his clinic in Mid-City. Photo: Courtesy of Treyton Diggs

Westminster Kennel Club will celebrate Treyton Diggs, the owner of AllStar Animal Clinic in New Orleans, this week as the group's veterinarian of the year. Why it matters: Westminster is a household name thanks to its long-running dog show, which airs next week.

It's also America's oldest organization dedicated to dog sports.

The big picture: Westminster started giving the veterinarian award three years ago.

A panel of vets picks the winner.

Diggs stood out from the 200+ nominees, a press release said, for his values, dedication and moral compass in animal care.

Treyton Diggs regularly talks with students as part of his volunteer and outreach efforts. Photo: Courtesy of Treyton Diggs

Zoom in: Diggs is from Boutte and graduated from Tuskegee University.

He worked at VCA Causeway Animal Hospital before starting his own clinic in Mid-City in 2013, the press release says.

He also volunteers with several animal groups, including The Inner Pup in New Orleans.

What's next: Diggs tells Axios he's heading to New York on Friday. He'll be honored there Saturday.

And, Westminster will donate $10,000 in his name to Not One More Vet, a nonprofit aimed at improving mental wellness of veterinary professionals.

