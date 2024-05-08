Sweet HandKraft in Metairie is a one-stop shop for Asian sweets and snacks

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tanghulu is a Chinese treat consisting of fresh fruit skewers encased in rock sugar. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The Instagram algorithm sent me to Sweet HandKraft in Metairie last weekend. The big picture: I was watching a how-to video about fruit tanghulu — a Chinese treat consisting of fresh fruit skewers encased in rock sugar — when Sweet HandKraft's post about its strawberry tanghulu special popped up.

I hadn't been to the shop's expanded location on Severn Avenue yet, and the universe was telling me to change that.

What I ordered: Strawberry tanghulu ($5) and pandan crème brûlée ($4).

The tanghulu was fun to eat. It was extra crunchy and sweet on the outside before getting to the ripe, mildly tart strawberry.

The Vietnamese-flavored pandan crème brûlée was the real star. The shop torches it to order, so the top is warm while the green custard is chilled.

My dining buddy and I liked the crème brûlée so much we ordered two to go.

Sweet HandKraft has ice cream options on the left, coffee in the middle and baked goods on the right. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Yes, but: We should have saved room for snacks.

Sweet HandKraft makes Japanese-style sandos, Korean corn dogs and Taiwanese popcorn chicken.

Owner Loc Nguyen, who was working the counter, said his favorite is the tamago egg sando with spicy mayo.

He also makes sweet sandos with Nutella and pandan fillings.

If you go: Sweet HandKraft is in the renovated Shops on Seventeenth near Lakeside Shopping Center.

The ice cream and extravagant coffee options were also popular the day I went.

Fun fact: My doctor's office was in the shop's space years ago, and it was fun to see how much it has changed.

Sweet HandKraft sells giant cookies in traditional and nontraditional flavors. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This photo doesn't do justice to this tasty little treat. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The shop sells Japanese-style sandos. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios