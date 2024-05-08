2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Sweet HandKraft in Metairie is a one-stop shop for Asian sweets and snacks

headshot
Photo shows strawberry tonghulu candy at Sweet HandKraft.

Tanghulu is a Chinese treat consisting of fresh fruit skewers encased in rock sugar. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The Instagram algorithm sent me to Sweet HandKraft in Metairie last weekend.

The big picture: I was watching a how-to video about fruit tanghulu — a Chinese treat consisting of fresh fruit skewers encased in rock sugar — when Sweet HandKraft's post about its strawberry tanghulu special popped up.

  • I hadn't been to the shop's expanded location on Severn Avenue yet, and the universe was telling me to change that.

What I ordered: Strawberry tanghulu ($5) and pandan crème brûlée ($4).

  • The tanghulu was fun to eat. It was extra crunchy and sweet on the outside before getting to the ripe, mildly tart strawberry.
  • The Vietnamese-flavored pandan crème brûlée was the real star. The shop torches it to order, so the top is warm while the green custard is chilled.
  • My dining buddy and I liked the crème brûlée so much we ordered two to go.
Photo shows the inside of Sweet HandKraft in Metairie.
Sweet HandKraft has ice cream options on the left, coffee in the middle and baked goods on the right. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Yes, but: We should have saved room for snacks.

  • Sweet HandKraft makes Japanese-style sandos, Korean corn dogs and Taiwanese popcorn chicken.
  • Owner Loc Nguyen, who was working the counter, said his favorite is the tamago egg sando with spicy mayo.
  • He also makes sweet sandos with Nutella and pandan fillings.

If you go: Sweet HandKraft is in the renovated Shops on Seventeenth near Lakeside Shopping Center.

  • The ice cream and extravagant coffee options were also popular the day I went.

Fun fact: My doctor's office was in the shop's space years ago, and it was fun to see how much it has changed.

Photo shows cookies on a counter.
Sweet HandKraft sells giant cookies in traditional and nontraditional flavors. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows a container of pandan creme brulee.
This photo doesn't do justice to this tasty little treat. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows a picture of Japanese sandos.
The shop sells Japanese-style sandos. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows strawberry cream sandos in a case.
The shop sells Japanese-style sandos. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more