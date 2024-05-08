2 hours ago - News

New Orleans officials are writing new rules for golf cart enforcement

Illustration of a golf cart caught in police spotlights.

The Department of Public Works is in the process of writing an ordinance that would govern golf carts on New Orleans' streets.

Why it matters: More carts are puttering around the city, with some even being used as illegal taxis in the French Quarter.

The big picture: The city is cracking down on golf carts on city streets, as first reported by Axios in March.

  • The proposed ordinance differentiates between golf carts and low speed vehicles, according to Clinton Hathaway, the new public works director.

Zoom in: Standard golf carts don't have seat belts and are not allowed on city streets at any time, he said Tuesday.

  • Low speed vehicles are the tricked-out, street-legal versions of golf carts. They have an open-air appearance, along with seat belts, brake lights, headlights, turn signals and other safety features.
  • Low speed vehicles also require a state-issued license plate and a licensed driver, according to a flyer officials gave Axios on Tuesday.

Yes, but: Neither of these vehicles can be used commercially in Orleans Parish.

State of play: Hathaway said the city is working now to iron out the consequences and how they will be enforced.

  • He mentioned some internal DPW enforcement with the help of New Orleans police, along with fines and towing.
  • Those details are still being worked out, he said, including the monetary amount of the fines.

What's next: The ordinance will be submitted to the City Council for approval, Hathaway said.

  • But, there's no immediate timeline for submitting, city officials told Axios after the press conference.
