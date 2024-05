The plaque commemorating the Up Stairs Lounge fire was stolen, New Orleans police said yesterday.

Why it matters: The intentionally set fire at a French Quarter gay bar killed 32 people and injured 15.

It was the deadliest attack on U.S. soil against the LGBTQ+ community until the Orlando Pulse nightclub mass shooting in 2016.

See a picture of the plaque, which was embedded in the sidewalk.