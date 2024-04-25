Louisiana residents travel more each day than national average

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Replica; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Louisiana residents travel 43.9 miles on average every day, compared to the national average of 42. Why it matters: These numbers offer a compelling snapshot of differing mobility trends and needs across the country.

The big picture: Cameron Parish residents travel the most each day, clocking 95.4 miles, according to data from mobility analytics platform Replica, though it's unclear if Hurricane Laura's residual impacts may have been a factor.

St. Tammany residents are also above the state average, coming in at 53 miles daily. That Causeway commute adds up, right?

Jefferson Parish residents average 32.4 miles daily, while Orleans residents log 26.9.

Between the lines: The numbers include daily commutes and any other trips.

How it works: Replica's data is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.

It factors in all forms of transportation, including personal vehicles, public transportation, taxis/rideshares, walking, biking, etc.

Replica's estimates are based on a typical spring weekday in 2023.

What's next: The data can help policymakers, transit advocates and more figure out what transportation solutions or changes make the most sense for their communities.

Go deeper for the national numbers