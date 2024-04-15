State of play: Democratic leaders called for gun reform after the latest shooting, with state Sen. Royce Duplessis and City Council President Helena Moreno singling out the state's new concealed carry law.
The law, which was approved by the state's Republican majority, allows Louisiana residents 18+ to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. It goes into effect July 4.
NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick and Mayor LaToya Cantrell reiterated their displeasure with the law Monday, saying New Orleans should be exempt.
But, if that's not possible, Kirkpatrick said, a large section she calls the hospitality zone should be "carved out" or exempt.
How it would work: The French Quarter, the Downtown Development District and the Convention Center would be gun-free zones under a proposed House bill from Democratic state Rep. Alonzo Knox.
Republican Sen. Kirk Talbot has a similar bill that's scheduled to be discussed Wednesday in committee. It also includes sporting events.
School zones and parade routes are already off limits to guns.
Between the lines: It's unclear if the concealed carry law would have made a difference in this shooting.
Authorities have not said if the shooter was in the club or on the street.
Yes, but: New Orleans has made progress with reducing fatal and non-fatal shootings over the past year.
Homicides are down 40% year over year, according to Jeff Asher with AH Datalytics. Nationally, they are down 20%.
What's next: NOPD is looking into "new ways in which we can attack the problem of guns," NOPD chief deputy superintendent Hans Ganthier said during a press conference Monday.
He declined to elaborate but said there's a plan in place.
Meanwhile, anyone with information about the mass shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
There's a $5,000 cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.
Editor's note: This story was updated Monday afternoon with additional photos and comments from authorities.