Kelsey Anderson took Joey Graziadei home to New Orleans to meet her dad. Now, she'll meet his parents. Photo: John Fleenor/Disney

Kelsey Anderson of New Orleans is heading to the finale of "The Bachelor" season 28 with Joey Graziadei. Why it matters: Our local sweetheart is in the final two, and we're hoping she finds true love. The big picture: Kelsey will meet Joey's family in next week's episode before he gives out his final rose and likely proposes to one of the women. Spoiler alert if you keep reading.

Driving the news: Kelsey, 25, is a junior project manager, ABC says.

She grew up on a U.S. military base in Germany and now "enjoys taking the streetcar to new restaurants, walking in the French Market and having a picnic with her friends," her "Bachelor" bio says.

Joey is this season's bachelor. He's a 28-year-old tennis pro from Pennsylvania.

The other woman is Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minnesota.

Catch up quick: Kelsey and Joey have had chemistry all season, especially during the hometown visit to New Orleans where they had a date in City Park.

The Fantasy Suites episode last week ended in a cliffhanger, with Kelsey leaving a note for Joey saying, "We need to talk," before the rose ceremony.

"I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken," she says in a confessional at the end of the episode.

Yes, but: She didn't leave. She just wanted to tell him she missed him and hoped to meet his parents. Womp womp.

Joey sent home Rachel from Hawaii last night instead.

What's next: The finale airs at 7pm Monday on ABC.

Avert your eyes now if you want to avoid finale spoilers below the video.

Spoiler alert: Reality Steve, who is known for his "Bachelor" coverage, predicts that Joey proposes to Kelsey and they have been happily engaged since filming ended.